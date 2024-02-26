The recent legal verdict involving the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has sent shockwaves across our industry, sparking concerns among brokers and managers. In a candid forum aimed at addressing these concerns and supporting agents through this turbulent period, I shared a crucial perspective: It wasn’t 8 million, 80,000 or even 80 people who decided against the defendants. It was only eight people in a box. Don’t allow the opinions of eight people to define your worth or dictate who you are.

Asserting agent value amidst misconceptions

Post-verdict, there’s an understandable worry among real estate agents that this ruling reflects a larger distrust toward your profession. Many feel undervalued and disheartened by sensational headlines, but it’s pivotal to counter this misconception by reaffirming the indispensable value you bring to the real estate landscape.

If there’s one thing I can say to you, it’s this: You are essential. Your impact is profound; real estate professionals have been integral to our communities for over 150 years. You’re not just part of a profession; you are part of a legacy, making a difference in people’s lives. Stand tall and proud in your role, knowing the true value you bring to the world.

Understanding the verdict’s scope

It’s pivotal for agents (and consumers too) to recognize that this small group’s decision, reached after just weeks of proceedings and a brief two-hour discussion, does not reflect a widespread sentiment or a universal indictment of the real estate industry.

According to NAR, 90% of recent buyers found their real estate agent to be a very or somewhat useful information source, and 92% of recent buyers were at least somewhat satisfied with their recent home-buying process.

The opinions of those eight jurors are clearly not a reflection of the general public’s views, but a testament to your value. NAR points out that 89% of buyers recently purchased their home through a real estate agent or broker while 6% purchased directly through the previous owner.

The reaction within the industry should be measured and contextualized, understanding that this isn’t a reflection of the general population, who still trust you and need your expertise. That’s why we’re working so hard to help agents navigate these new conversations and industry changes with more confidence and less fear. We’ve got your back. Let us know how we can help.

