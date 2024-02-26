Brenton Hayden, an entrepreneur who received national recognition for founding Renters Warehouse in 2008 and selling it in 2015, has come out of retirement to build a real estate business under the RE/MAX brand, RE/MAX has announced. Hayden and his business partners—his wife and CFO Ashley Hayden and two vice presidents of operations John Parsons and Mark Wilson—recently opened two RE/MAX Elevation offices.

Hayden and his team have acquired the existing 307 Premier Properties real estate office in Buffalo, Wyoming from Parsons and Wilson and rebranded it to RE/MAX Elevation. They simultaneously opened a second RE/MAX Elevation office in Cody, Wyoming, and are interested in developing the Wyoming real estate market to match the level of professionalism and productivity they see in surrounding markets.

“We want to develop these really great communities of Wyoming,” said Hayden. “I think RE/MAX is the best opportunity for a franchisor like me. This go-around, I’ve adopted a brand that already has a strong international presence and a great value proposition. It should give us a good head start compared to building a business from scratch.”

Hayden continued: “RE/MAX also has strong technology and great leadership in Denver. After reviewing all the brands, I decided that if I’m going to come out of retirement to build a real estate business, it’ll be with a company that has great tech, that will allow me and my team to be very entrepreneurial and will give us the most opportunity – what I call big-sky thinking. That all synced and checked the box with RE/MAX.”

