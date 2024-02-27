Your homeowners insurance policy contains exclusions, or reasons why it won’t cover a loss.

You have a duty to take care of your house. If you neglect maintenance, your insurance company will deny a claim for repairs.

Your policy won’t cover damage that you intentionally cause to your own home. If you file a claim, you can be charged with insurance fraud.

If you damage your house while driving your car, you may have to file a homeowners insurance claim to have your house repaired and an auto insurance claim to have your car fixed.

Homeowners often assume that a loss will be covered and are surprised when a claim is denied and they have to pay for repairs themselves.

Make sure that you understand what your homeowners insurance policy does and doesn’t cover.