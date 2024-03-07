If your home has an attic, and the space is cluttered, you’re probably not utilizing it as well as you could.

Go through everything in the attic and decide what to get rid of and what to keep. Sort items into categories and designate an area for each.

Put your belongings in plastic bins instead of cardboard boxes or trash bags. Plastic containers will protect them from dust, moisture, insects and animals.

Look for places where you can add storage units, such as shelves, hooks, rods, racks and platforms, to take advantage of space that’s currently going unused.

Label everything so you’ll know where to find things and where to put them when you’re done using them.