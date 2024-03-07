If you buy an RV, your car insurance policy won’t cover it. You’ll need an RV policy.

State laws set minimum insurance requirements. You’ll need liability coverage, and possibly also uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Roadside assistance, collision and comprehensive coverage can help you avoid expensive bills if your RV breaks down or gets damaged.

Permanent attachment coverage will apply to an awning or a porch.

Personal belongings coverage will pay if your possessions get damaged or destroyed.

Medical payments coverage will pay the bills if a member of your family gets injured.

Vacation liability coverage will apply to injuries that occur while your RV is parked.

Get quotes from several insurance companies and ask if you’re eligible for discounts.