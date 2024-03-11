Century 21 Real Estate is continuing its expansion in Western North Carolina with the affiliation of Weaverville-based brokerage Foley Realty Inc.

Under the leadership of twenty-year industry veteran Dennis Foley, the company stated they have become a trusted name in real estate throughout Buncombe and Madison counties since it first opened in 2013. Located in the heart of Downtown Weaverville, Foley and his affiliated agents offer decades of hyperlocal market knowledge on residential buying and selling, as well as expertise on lots and land development and commercial properties.

Now doing business as Century 21 Foley Realty, Foley stated he is ready to utilize the Century 21 brand’s top-notch tools and brand recognition to attract additional agents and expand his local business presence. He already has plans to double the size of his company’s current office before pursuing potential acquisitions in new markets in the future.

“Your name and your brand are everything, especially at a local level,” said Foley. “I owe much of my success to the relationships I’ve built over the years, as these are the people who vouch for me and send prospective clients my way. With the backing of the CENTURY 21 System, I can maintain the reputation of my personal brand while adding the power of a global brand to our sales and marketing repertoire.”

Foley continued, “So many of our neighbors have family doctors, lawyers, dentists, accountants, mechanics and so on. We strive to be their family real estate team. There aren’t many situations that I haven’t already come across during my time in real estate. Both myself and my affiliated agents want to use our experience to help put families at ease whenever they need help. We don’t only offer the benefit of our wisdom, we also offer our willingness to stay connected with you.”

Connectivity is paramount to Century 21 Foley Realty, they stated, as reflected in its community and charity outreach. The firm regularly contributes to Alzheimer’s research, while Foley himself is also involved with local youth athletics programs in town.

“The small-town mountain lifestyle (of Weaverville) is particularly attractive to today’s modern buyer, as evidenced by the success of brokers like Dennis,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “As a hyperlocal entrepreneur, it takes a true understanding of the community and the specific niches within it to be able to truly capitalize on the market. We know that Dennis and his affiliated agents already have an abundance of expertise in that area and it’s our privilege to provide them with the tools to bring their personalized service to an even wider audience.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.