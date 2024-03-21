PropStream—a real estate lead generation platform—is attending the Brandon Turner REI Summit from May 3-5, 2024, in beautiful Denver, Colorado. The event will occur at the Hyatt Regency Denver in the Colorado Convention Center.

The REI Summit, hosted by BetterLife, is a conference that gathers real estate investors to learn from others and interact with companies that can better their business. It’s an ideal conference for real estate investors from all backgrounds and experience levels, and ensures valuable takeaways for a range of attendees, PropStream stated.

The PropStream team stated they are excited to attend and share more about the benefits of real estate data, no matter someone’s level of expertise as a real estate investor. The company offers access to a complete end-to-end lead generation platform is your ticket to streamlining marketing efforts and ensuring a pipeline of practical leads in any market.

For more information, visit https://www.propstream.com/.