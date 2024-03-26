Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Instagram is undoubtedly one of the most popular platforms for building connections and attracting potential clients to your business. With its visual appeal and interactive features, Instagram offers real estate professionals many opportunities to engage with their audience and drive lead generation. But the best results won’t come from the occasional story or post, or just because you leave a comment here and there. If you are looking to use this platform to expand your reach and generate leads, there are some activities you should do every day to guarantee Insta-success.

Post 1-3 interactive stories using polls, quizzes and questions

Instagram stories are a dynamic way to capture the attention of your audience and encourage engagement. With interactive features such as polls, quizzes and questions, you can prompt your followers to engage with your profile, and ultimately, your business.

Not sure where to start? Try these suggestions for your next Instagram Story:

Polls – Gather feedback on property preferences or to gauge interest in specific neighborhoods.

Quizzes – Test the knowledge of your followers about the local real estate market, or provide unique and fun insights into homeownership.

Questions – Encourage your followers to share their thoughts, opinions and inquiries, fostering meaningful conversations.

Engage with 50-100 people you follow

While giving your followers the opportunities to engage with your profile, building relationships is a two-way street. Take some time each day to engage with the people you follow. Like and comment on their posts, respond to their Stories, and most important, be genuine in your interest. This will not only strengthen your connections, but it will increase your visibility on the platform. The more active you are in participating with your Instagram community, the more likely you are to attract attention from potential clients who value authentic and organic engagement.

Comment on or react to 10-15 Stories

While posting Stories offers a prime opportunity to connect with your audience, so does engaging with their content. Leave thoughtful comments on relevant Stories, such as those featuring local events, community discussion or even property listings. Engaging with Stories demonstrates your active presence on the platform, allowing you to establish rapport with both your followers, as well as other real estate professionals. By adding value to the conversations happening on Instagram, you can position yourself as a knowledgeable and approachable agent.

Follow 10-20 new people in your market

Expanding your network is an essential strategy on Instagram to attract potential leads. Create a daily goal of following 10-20 new people within your market that fit your target demographic. Look for those who regularly engage with real estate-related content, or even those who are active in your community. By following relevant accounts, you increase the odds of your profile being discovered or recommended by those interested in your services. And don’t forget, once you follow, stay engaged with their content and initiate meaningful conversations.

Send at least 10 direct messages to your followers

Direct messages, or DMs, give you the opportunity to communicate with your followers and truly nurture those relationships. By taking the time to send some DMs to your followers each day, you are opening a direct line of communication with potential leads. Thank them for following and engaging with your content, and even personalize questions about their specific real estate needs. No matter what you send, it is important to be genuine, polite and responsive to build trust and credibility with your followers.

Reach out to at least 10 new people via direct messages

In addition to your existing followers, reach out to new prospects via DMs. Start with the 10-20 new people you follow, and introduce yourself and your business. Offer valuable information or resources, express your willingness to assist them with their real estate needs, and make sure to personalize your outreach, as this showcases a proactive and genuine approach, rather than a stale sales pitch. These messages can lead to meaningful connections that result in new leads, and even referrals!

Incorporating these daily activities into your Instagram strategy can significantly impact your lead generation efforts. By leveraging the platform’s interactive features, engaging with your audience and proactively reaching out to potential leads, you will establish yourself as a trusted real estate professional in your market, ultimately attracting clients who are eager to work with you. Consistency and authenticity are key, so be sure to commit to incorporating these activities in your daily routine, and watch your Instagram presence and your real estate business flourish!

Are you looking to boost your online presence, enhance your content and grow your real estate business? RISMedia’s ACESocial is truly simple content marketing proven to highlight your expertise, increase engagement, generate leads and build brand awareness—all in one place. To learn more or sign up today, visit acesocial.rismedia.com.