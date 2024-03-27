Realty ONE Group International has announced leadership promotions as it continues to accelerate its growth to 1,000 plus locations and 30,000 plus real estate professionals across the planet.

Cory Vasquez will continue as chief marketing officer while also being promoted to co-president, serving alongside current President Vinnie Tracey as he prepares to retire in six months.

A recent addition to the ONE Family, David Romero, is being promoted to chief customer officer to lead growth, business development and learning. Kathy Baker, will lead the company’s proprietary ONE University Coaching programs as chief coaching officer.

“These are extraordinarily exciting times for our global brand, and I strongly believe we have the best leadership dream team in the industry that will rocket us into the next era of our growth and success, ” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group International.

“Realty ONE Group International is the answer for our franchise owners and real estate professionals to achieve greater success faster and we are grateful to have talented people in the right positions to crush it together as ONE,” said Mike Clear, Realty ONE Group’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Other promotions at Realty ONE Group include:

Sarah Johnson promoted to vice president of human resources

Taylor Somera promoted to vice president of marketing and business Development

Arkadiusz Halaj promoted to vice president of technology

Sevag Sarkissian promoted to vice president of digital marketing

Daniel Hernandez promoted to vice president of international support

Casey Grier promoted to director of ONE support

These changes are strategically positioning the UNbrokerage for further domestic and worldwide expansion on its way to 30,000 plus real estate professionals, the company said.

For more information, visit www.OwnAOne.com.