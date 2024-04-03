Mortgage applications decreased slightly from one week earlier by 0.6%, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Mar. 29, 2024.

This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 0.1% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 2% from the previous week and was 5% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 0.1% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 1% compared with the previous week and was 13% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 30.3% of total applications from 30.8% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity remained unchanged at 7.0% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 11.7% from 12.0% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 12.1% from 12.0% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged from 0.5% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.91% from 6.93%, with points decreasing to 0.59 from 0.60 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) decreased to 7.06% from 7.14%, with points increasing to 0.57 from 0.38 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.74% from 6.75%, with points decreasing to 0.90 from 0.97 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 6.35% from 6.46%, with points decreasing to 0.56 from 0.75 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.