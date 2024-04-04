There are several reasons agents prefer listing over working with buyers. From the ability to take on more clients at once to less time spent touring properties to increased control over transactions, many agents just prefer to represent sellers.

But how do you find listing opportunities if this is your desired route? Get in touch with these five lead demographics:

Divorcees

Divorce leads attract real estate agents because they can lead to multiple transactions, such as selling the marital home and helping both parties find new properties.

Successfully handling divorce-related real estate transactions can lead to long-term client relationships and referrals, as clients appreciate agent support during this challenging transition.

Cash buyers

If a homeowner has a history of buying in cash, this can signal that they have additional funds to spend on new investment opportunities.

As an agent, connecting with cash buyers offers the opportunity for repeat business (if the homeowner is an investor), as well as the opportunity for completing simple, swift transactions. Since cash transactions often move quicker and require fewer steps, you could be onto your next opportunity faster than if you work with a client needing financing.

Pre-probate

Probate refers to the legal process of managing an individual’s estate following their death, which includes transferring ownership from the deceased to their heirs or next of kin —whereas “pre-probate” status refers to a property with a death record that has not yet completed the probate process.

As an agent, this offers a valuable opportunity to help a homeowner sell a burdensome property if they can’t practically take it over following the death of a family member.

Pre-foreclosures

Pre-foreclosure is a homeowner’s final chance to either pay back their missed mortgage payments or sell to avoid the significant credit hit accompanying foreclosure.

Because of this, homeowners facing pre-foreclosure are often highly motivated to sell their homes with the help of a trusted agent who can get the highest return from the sale.

Senior owners

From retirement to becoming grandparents to needing less space due to physical limitations, senior homeowners are at a stage where several milestones may prompt them to sell.

As an agent, you can help senior homeowners cash in on that equity they’ve spent years building on the family home to find a new property better suited to their current lifestyle.

Find these leads and more with PropStream

All five of these lead demographics are available as Quick Lists within PropStream’s platform, allowing agents to uncover hundreds (or even thousands) of quality leads in their region.

With 14 other Quick Lists and 120+ additional search filters, niche down and find the most motivated sellers in minutes. Then, build custom lead lists and craft your marketing campaign using a suite of built-in tools.

Learn more about working with these demographics through PropStream’s free Academy.

PropStream is your end-to-end lead generation tool for securing listing clients—Activate your 7-day free trial and enjoy 50 complimentary leads!