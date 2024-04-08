Exercising and spending time outdoors can help your kids stay healthy and learn valuable lessons that will serve them well in the future. Having access to fun activities right in the backyard can encourage them to develop positive habits.

Of course, safety should be a top priority. Here are some ways to make the backyard fun for your kids while keeping them out of harm’s way.

Remove Potential Sources of Injuries

Kids need a safe area where they can run around. Go through your backyard and look for anything that could cause injuries, such as holes in the ground, stray branches and rocks. Fill in holes and remove debris that could make a child trip and fall. If the area isn’t covered with grass, spread grass seed or sod so your kids will have a cushion if they fall.

Put up a Fence If your backyard isn’t already fenced in, consider building a fence. That will keep your kids from wandering off to explore or chasing an errant ball into the street. A fence will also keep intruders and neighbors’ pets out of your yard.

Build a Playhouse

Children of all ages enjoy having a playhouse where they can play games with siblings and friends or spend quiet time alone. A treehouse offers those same advantages, but a playhouse doesn’t have the associated risk of falling. You can build a playhouse yourself or buy one that comes in a kit and is easy to assemble.

Install a Sandbox

Adding a sandbox to your yard can give your kids opportunities to practice digging, moving sand and building structures. You can also hide objects in the sand as part of a scavenger hunt. Older kids can practice using a measuring cup, a skill that can come in handy if they like to help in the kitchen.

Grow Plants in a Garden

Raising flowers or vegetables can let kids learn about science, nutrition, responsibility, and patience. Gardening can be a healthy form of physical activity, as well as an excellent way to manage stress.

The entire family can enjoy the fruits of your children’s labor. You might even discover that your kids are excited about eating vegetables they’ve grown themselves.

Create an Art Station

Simply being outdoors and surrounded by nature can make people feel inspired. Let your kids showcase their creativity by producing masterpieces in their own backyard. An art station can include paint, markers, crayons, colored pencils, clay and other materials that your kids can use to create drawings, sculptures and collages. You can then show off their artwork inside the house.

Encourage Your Kids to Decorate With Chalk

A driveway, walkway or patio can be a canvas for your kids’ outdoor art projects. They can spend hours drawing pictures and writing their names or messages on the ground. When rain washes away their work, or when you hose off the surface, they can simply start over.