Home repairs can be expensive, and problems tend to crop up when household budgets are already stretched thin. Some issues must be dealt with immediately, while others can wait. If you’re on a tight budget, you’ll have to prioritize.

Deal With Health, Safety and Security Issues Right Away

If you discover a situation that could put your family or others in danger, address it as soon as possible. Being proactive can save you money in the long run.

Mold can trigger respiratory problems, especially in people who already have allergies or asthma. Mold can also damage your belongings and the house itself. Anything that can lead to an accident requires immediate attention. That can include things like a damaged floor or staircase or a cracked walkway.

If a member of your family gets injured, you can find yourself facing thousands of dollars in medical bills, plus the cost to address the issue that caused the accident. If you or your spouse gets hurt and is unable to work, or if a child gets severely injured and one of you has to stop working or reduce your hours, your family can experience a sudden drop in income.

You can also wind up in hot water if someone who’s not a member of your family gets injured. If you file a homeowners insurance claim to cover the injured individual’s mmedical bills, your premiums might jump. If your policy doesn’t have a high enough limit to cover the injured person’s claim, you can be sued.

A damaged exterior door or a cracked window can be an invitation to a burglar. Anything that can allow someone to enter your house without permission should be a top priority.

Address Problems That Can Lead to Other Problems

An issue in one part of your house can cause additional issues elsewhere. For example, a roof leak can allow water to get into the attic, where it can damage drywall and insulation, plus whatever you store upstairs. If your furnace is near the end of its lifespan and it finally gives out during the winter, your pipes can freeze. If you become aware of a problem that can have a ripple effect, address it promptly.

Figure Out What You Can Do Yourself

Many repairs are simple enough for the average homeowner to handle. If you have the right tools and training, or if you can find an instructional video from a reputable source, going the DIY route can save you some money.

Be realistic about what you can and can’t do. If you try to fix a plumbing problem, run electrical wiring or repair a leaky roof when you don’t know what you’re doing, you can cause additional damage, which you’ll have to pay a professional to fix. You might also get injured while attempting a DIY repair and have to deal with medical bills, plus a potential loss of income.