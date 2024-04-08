Above, Anthony Lamacchia (left) and Kevin Sears

Massachusetts-based Lamacchia Realty has announced the acquisition of Sears Real Estate, which expands the brokerage into the Springfield, Massachusetts, market.

The three-person leadership team at Sears Real Estate, which includes Managing Broker Brian Sears, Broker/Owner Dan Rodriguez and Broker/Owner Kevin Sears, who is also the current president of the National Association of REALTORS®, will continue in their current roles at the firm, the company said.

Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner and CEO of Lamacchia Realty, said there had been plans for more than a year to merge the companies before Sears assumed the presidency, but plans were accelerated when Sears had to step into the position unexpectedly sooner than planned amid turmoil at the organization.

Lamacchia shared that he has been friends with Kevin and Brian Sears for more than a decade, and they have discussed the idea of Sears Real Estate becoming part of Lamacchia Realty since 2015.

“To say I am thrilled to now be working with the Sears family would be an understatement,” said Lamacchia. “This has been a long time coming. We have big plans together to really grow in Springfield and the entire Pioneer Valley. I am also excited to now have contiguous geographical coverage from our Worcester office to this new Springfield office and down to our Southington, Connecticut, office.”

RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston said of the deal, “As Lamacchia Realty continues to expand, this is another significant acquisition that will position the firm as a key player in the regional market. Anthony is a dynamic leader building a terrific company who continues to surround himself with other outstanding leaders, including Kevin and his brother Brian. Both Kevin and Brian are well-known and well-respected in the Northeast, as well as on the national stage. There’s no doubt that this is another solid move, which will set the organization up for a successful future.”

Founded by Kevin and Brian Sears’ father, Paul Sears, Sears Real Estate has been serving the greater Springfield area since 1971. In 2015, they partnered with James Cichetti to open a second office in Agawam, Massachusetts. Today, the firm has 15 agents under the leadership team. Paul Sears retired from the firm but remains active and connected to the business, with Lamacchia noting his beloved position in the family-owned company and in the local community.

“It is an absolute honor and is comforting to me that Paul Sears was aware of this planned acquisition and that he approved of it,” said Lamacchia. “I take the legacy that Paul Sears started in 1971 very seriously, and I plan to carry it on so that he’s proud of not only his family, but also of me in the years to come.”

Brian Sears added, “We are thrilled that Anthony Lamacchia has chosen to expand in the Pioneer Valley. Lamacchia Realty exemplifies the type of brokerage we would like to work with due to their commitment to their associates (through training and tools) and the community they serve.

“Since getting to know Anthony Lamacchia and Lamacchia Realty, I’ve always admired his dedication to his community, his agents and the REALTOR® industry as a whole. We are excited to be joining the Lamacchia family and look forward to seeing Lamacchia Realty become the premier real estate brokerage in Western Massachusetts.”

Kevin Sears echoed these sentiments, adding a note about the importance of REALTORS® in the home-buying and -selling process.

“Having first met Anthony in 2010, while I was president of the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®, I realized how much we had in common. We both shared a passion for our families, our clients, being involved in our communities, understanding the importance of having a solid business plan and advocating for both our industry and the clients we serve. Plus, we both recognized the important role that REALTORS® play in helping people achieve the American Dream. I am very excited to be joining the Lamacchia Realty family and welcome them to Greater Springfield and the Pioneer Valley.”

Along with the leadership team, the 15 agents joining Lamacchia Realty include: Pat Sears, Katie Sears Tivnan, Jim Cichetti, Amber Bach, Tony Bohn Bohn, Mike Carabetta, Carolyn Dancy, Jeff Dubiel, Chris Geoffrion, Hunter Iglesias, Eric Jorgensen, Eileen Lessard Williams, James Roberts Manning, Mary Sainato and Melissa Schechterle.

The company noted that it plans to continue to use the Sears Real Estate name along with Lamacchia Realty for at least a year during the branding transition as the Sears name is so well known. Lamacchia has also started a marketing campaign to boost the company’s market reach in the region and is looking to add more REALTORS® to the Springfield office, a release noted.



This marks Lamacchia Realty’s fourth acquisition in Massachusetts in the past eight months, with the prior acquisitions in Falmouth, Fall River and Seekonk. Lamacchia Realty is planning to bring on more REALTORS® in Central Massachusetts and Connecticut in the weeks and months to come, the company said.