When a house catches fire, it’s common for people to panic, become disoriented, make decisions that can put them in harm’s way, or become paralyzed by fear and indecision. Knowing what to do and what not to do in an emergency can save lives.

Know How to Escape Safely

A house fire can spread quickly, and the window of opportunity to evacuate can be a matter of seconds. People should know how to escape so they can spring into action as soon as they realize that the house is on fire. There should be at least two ways to escape from each room.

If a window is a potential escape route, make sure that every member of the family can open it. If the window is on an upper floor, there should be a ladder or another way for people to safely reach the ground. During fire drills, family members should practice climbing out a window and getting to the ground safely. If a door is hot, opening it can let in flames and smoke from another room. People will have to get out of the house a different way.

Smoke rises. Explain to your kids that if the air is filled with smoke, crawling close to them ground with one’s mouth covered is the safest way to escape.

Evacuate Immediately

People should get out of the house as quickly as possible, then call 911. After leaving the house, no one should go back inside. A would-be rescuer can die from flames or smoke inhalation. Firefighters have the tools, protective gear and training necessary to rescue people and pets.

Children who are trapped in a burning building sometimes hide because they’re scared. Explain to your kids that firefighters can rescue them and that hiding can make it harder for firefighters to find them.

Designate a Meeting Place

Select a location for everyone to meet if a fire occurs. That will allow members of your family to quickly find each other and figure out if anyone is missing. If someone is unaccounted for, notify the firefighters.

Having a designated meeting place can help you avoid an unnecessary tragedy. Sometimes, family members evacuate a burning home, and an individual can’t be accounted for. A relative goes back into the house to try to rescue that person and gets injured or killed, and it turns out that the person who was unaccounted for was at a neighbor’s house and not in danger.

Practice at Different Times

Fires can occur at any time. Having fire drills during the day can be helpful, but escaping from the house when it’s dark will be very different. If a fire starts when people are asleep, being confused and disoriented can make it harder to react quickly. This is why it’s important to have fire drills at different times, including times when people don’t expect them.