When you think of decluttering, your bathroom is usually the last place on your mind. While bedrooms’ linen closets and closets usually bear the brunt of any excess clutter, bathrooms can accumulate a surprising amount of unnecessary items. To make your mornings feel more relaxed and organized, these four types of items should be decluttered from your bathroom.

Expired Makeup and Skincare

Skincare products and makeup all have a shelf life where they are most powerful and are free of excess bacteria. makeup and lotion can accumulate dead skin cells, grime and bacteria over time. This means that it really does need to go after it’s reached its recommended date. Check your package for the manufacturer recommendations. Look for a number and an “M” next to it, indicating the amount of months that it should be fine to continue to use the product.

Empty or Expired First Aid Supplies

From over-the-counter painkillers to creams and salves, you likely store a few first aid supplies in your bathroom or medicine cabinet. be sure that you are occasionally checking inspiration dates and discarding any empty first aid supplies or expired supplies to ensure that you truly do have what you need and that it is effective in case of any injuries or emergencies. For any Band-Aid boxes or other first aid items that are only partially filled, consolidate and organize so that you know exactly what you need to replace down the road. Remember, in an emergency your first aid kit is only as effective as what you can actually access and utilize.

Old Loofahs or Bath Sponges

Bath sponges, brushes and loofahs should all be replaced every few months to prevent bacteria buildup and maintain General hygiene. If you have an item that can be washed in a washing cycle, be sure that you do so and replace it at the end of its life.

Unused Toiletries or Makeup

Whether you got a few free samples or you simply have an item that you don’t think you will use, now is the time to get rid of all of your extra toiletries and makeup that are just taking up space. For all unopened and unused toiletries, consider donating them to a local homeless shelter. Makeup is a highly coveted donation for women’s shelters. Clear up some space and do a good deed in the process by getting rid of all of the extras in your cabinet.