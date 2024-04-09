Spring’s blooms and welcome sunshine means it’s time to fully enjoy the outdoors once again. There are many ways to share in the joys of spring by yourself or with family and friends. This year, be sure you check these fun ideas off your spring bucket list and guarantee you’re embracing all that spring has to offer.

Find Cherry Blossoms in Bloom

Cherry blossoms are quintessentially beautiful signs of spring in many parts of the globe. Find out where cherry blossoms bloom in your area–a Japanese garden or even a cherry blossom festival are excellent places to enjoy the colorful pink hues that spring brings. Whether you go by yourself, bring a friend, or take the whole family, this is an activity sure to please all ages.

Have a Bonfire With Friends

Cool and damp spring evenings are the perfect excuse to gather with friends and enjoy the warmth of a bonfire. Choose a safe location, such as a backyard or a designated fire pit area in a park, and be sure to check your local laws for burn policies. Once you’ve navigated the logistics it’s time to gather all necessary supplies. Don’t forget extras to enhance the ambiance: blankets, chairs and perhaps some acoustic music can set the scene for some unforgettable memories under the starry sky.

Start Your Garden

There are few activities as perfect for spring weather as gardening. Tend to your sprouts to harvest a delicious and fresh crop of your own fruits and vegetables throughout the season. Whether you have a spacious backyard or just a few pots on your balcony, there’s no doubt that you’ll enjoy having homegrown produce for delicious meals.

Take a Hike or Have a Picnic

A spring hike or an afternoon picnic in a scenic location can reduce stress and make for an excellent way to connect with nature. Bring your family or a few close friends and hit the trails; don’t forget to take a moment to enjoy birdwatching and any wildflowers local to the area, or pack a simple picnic to enjoy in a lush countryside or mountain area. No matter what you decide, keep an eye on the weather to ensure spring showers don’t get in the way of your plans.

Plan a Weekend Camping Trip

Camping isn’t just a summer activity. Spring weather can lend itself to a crisp and beautiful time of year to camp. If your area is a bit too chilly or damp to enjoy tent camping, consider booking a spot with a yurt or renting a camper trailer for the occasion. You’ll enjoy the fresh air and beautiful scenery of spring’s greenery while staying warm and dry in the event of inclement weather.