Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® welcomes AJ Canaria Creative Services, LLC to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of real estate firms.

AJ Canaria Creative Services—founded by AJ Canaria, who now serves as chief photographer—provides photography services specializing in events, headshots, lifestyle shoots, editorials, and advertising, according to a release. Canaria stated that his strategy focuses on fostering genuine connections and delivering personalized service tailored to meet clients’ needs.

“I’ve had the privilege of photographing LeadingRE events for 10 years in a row,” added Canaria. “I’m excited to expand our relationship to have more opportunities to work with members to help them tell their stories and help their businesses grow through photography.”

“AJ has a remarkable talent for capturing meaningful moments and telling stories through photography,” said LeadingRE Vice President of Global Communications Robin LaSure. “With his distinctive journalistic style, he has photographed LeadingRE events beautifully for almost a decade, and he always delivers more than is expected. Now, we are thrilled to bring AJ into our Solutions Group so our member real estate firms can collaborate with him to tell their own stories through photos and videos in a way that is modern, authentic, and personal.”

For more information, visit http://www.leadingre.com/.