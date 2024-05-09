The 4,000-member strong LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has published its fourth annual LGBTQ+ Real Estate Report. The report details how, as the Baby Boomer generation reaches retirement age, 70% of aging Alliance members believe LGBTQ+ face harder challenges in finding post-retirement homes.

Highlights:

A plurality (35.3%) of aging Alliance members (aged 65+) expect to retire in a different state or different country. 25.3% of members aged 55-64 expect to move to a different state/country while 30.3% of members aged 45-54 expect to.

Alliance members near universally agree that it is more difficult for LGBTQ+ people to choose where to live in retirement. 0% of members in all age brackets said the choice is “much easier” for LGBTQ+ people.

LGBTQ+ homeowners are less likely to remain in their current homes after retirement than straight homeowners are; 56% of straight homeowners said they will not sell after retirement, compared to 46.7% of LGBTQ+ ones.

The majority of Alliance members (65.5% of 65+, 53.1% of 55-64, and 69.6% of 45-54) said they would not consider moving to an area with reported low LGBTQ+ acceptance.

Expert takeaway:

“I was born in the mid-1960s and just missed being called a Baby Boomer but I consider myself an honorary member,” said LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance President Anita Blue. “At 76 million strong they changed the course of American life at every step of their lives. And they are doing it again as they enter retirement and the later phases of their lives. Baby Boomers are also credited with changing the face of LGBTQ+ life in our nation. Baby Boomers suffered, endured, fought for equality, broke barriers, and improved the lives of so many. Now that so many in our community are aging, we wanted to gain insight into what retirement living might look like for LGBTQ+ people.”

For the full report, click here.