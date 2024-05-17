Stellar MLS is hosting “Elevate”—an innovative real estate event for industry professionals featuring top-tier vendors, informational sessions and networking opportunities—May 23 in New Smyrna Beach.

Hundreds of agents, brokers and other industry professionals from Volusia, Flagler, Orange and Osceola counties, and other areas, are expected to attend Elevate, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brannon Center, the company stated. The event will feature an array of Stellar partners showcasing the latest tech solutions such as RentSpree and SkySlope, informative sessions led by Stellar MLS trainers and knowledge experts, networking opportunities and dynamic discussions on trends and strategies shaping the industry.

“We are delighted to host this unique event to bring together real estate professionals and share best practices for elevating businesses and our industry,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “We are always seeking innovative ways to connect brokers and agents with solutions and opportunities to meet like-minded professionals to better serve their customers.”

“We are excited to host this inaugural event in New Smyrna Beach—the home of our newest shareholder,” said Jennifer Thompson-Kersting, chief growth and relationship officer at Stellar MLS. “This is a terrific opportunity to collaborate and leverage solutions to help agents share their value to customers. We look forward to seeing our colleagues, and to making new connections.”

Stellar MLS stated they also will be offering complimentary headshot sessions with a professional photographer, exclusive promotional items and refreshments. Event sponsors include Realtor.com, RPR (Realtors Property Resource) and iMapp.

For information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com/elevate2024.