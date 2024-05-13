In the latest RISMedia webinar—“The Power of Being Available 24/7: How to Level-Up Responsiveness for Stronger Client Connections”—panelists Mandy Rewis, head of Business Development and Partnerships at SignMore; Eric Landry, associate broker at Portside Real Estate Group; and Angela Adams, REALTOR® with Michael Saunders & Company, discuss elevating agent responsiveness and communication to create stronger and more valuable client relationships.

The webinar was sponsored by SignMore and moderated by Chris Trapani, co-founder of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno.

Key takeaways:

Panelists offered strategies for embracing technology and tools pivotal for staying ahead and staying connected to your clients 24/7, including:



How to offer a personalized experience even when you can’t have a human interaction with your customers, no matter the timezone.

Building a referral network for your business and keeping up with addressing leads as they come.

Discovering the right tools and technology, like SignMore, that offer support through the entire transaction.

Setting boundaries while still providing round the clock service and support for your clients.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:



“The trajectory of that 24/7 coverage really doesn’t end at the closing table, because you are building a referral channel and a referral network for your career and business. The more that you can address the needs of your clients, the faster you’re going to see referrals come in.”- Eric Landry , Associate Broker, Portside Real Estate Group

“The value for our customers in prompt and efficient responses is that they have necessary information at their fingertips. When they reach out and ask you for information, and you reply promptly, you are building trust, knowing that they can rely on you, and reinforcing your value as their advisor and ultimately, that will increase customer satisfaction and generate not only trust in you, but the trust to refer you to others.” – Angela Adams , REALTOR®, Michael Saunders & Company

“People expect 24/7 responsiveness. It doesn’t matter the time of day or night, they expect someone to always be available, especially in real estate. With a service like SignMore, it allows for agents to really hold true to the promise of always reaching a live person to handle your call and go over your questions or concerns.” – Mandy Rewis , Head of Business Development and Partnerships, SignMore

