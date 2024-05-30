In the high-stakes world of real estate—where clarity, courage and stamina are indispensable—sleep is not merely a pause from our busy schedules but a vital investment in our health and professional prowess. Vince Lombardi’s words, “Fatigue makes cowards of us all,” resonate deeply here. As I emphasize in my mindset routine talks covering the pillars of MEDS (Meditation, Exercise, Diet, and Sleep), today I want to focus on sleep, the keystone habit that catalyzes small wins and profound successes.

The benefits of profound sleep are supported by substantial scientific evidence. Sleep deprivation is now recognized as a leading factor in shortening life expectancy. It’s not a luxury but a necessity, forming the bedrock of a successful life. Research confirms that during sleep, our brains engage mechanisms that flush out toxins, repair stress-damaged brain cells, and efficiently integrate memories. This cleansing process enhances creativity, boosts productivity, refuels energy and stabilizes emotions by managing the amygdala—the brain’s stress response center.

Ever noticed how trivial irritations escalate into major conflicts after a poor night’s sleep? Or how decisions made in a state of exhaustion seldom bear the fruit we hope for? I’d venture to say that a majority of our missteps are made when we’re tired. A splendid night’s sleep restores our perspective, enhancing our decision-making and interpersonal interactions.

Practical tips for quality sleep

Here are some strategies that have worked wonders for me, and I believe they can transform your rest too:

Engage in physical activity: Evening walks have always been a staple in my routine. Remembering Kona, who loved our strolls and lived a joyful 14 years, keeps me inspired. Now, June, my spirited 2-year-old puppy, has taken up the baton. She ensures we’re both thoroughly exercised by bedtime, ready to sink into a deep, restorative sleep. These walks not only boost my physical activity but also connect me to joyful memories and present companionship.

Digital detox post 8 p.m.: Avoid screens to protect your melatonin production, crucial for a rejuvenated sleep.

Establish a pre-sleep routine: My evenings are dedicated to unwinding with calming activities like reflecting on the day’s small wins. While at home, I keep my nights tranquil, but when traveling, I treat myself to a relaxing bath. I always request a room with a tub to ensure I can maintain this simple part of my routine, helping me avoid anxiety-inducing stimuli and ensuring a restful sleep.

Prepare for the next day: Organize your environment and lay out your exercise gear for the morning. A clear space promotes a clear mind.

Optimize your sleep environment: Keep your bedroom cool, free from tech distractions. Consider a white noise machine to block out disruptive city sounds.

Incorporating these practices doesn’t just improve sleep—it elevates our ability to lead, sell and thrive. This week, I challenge you to embrace these habits and observe the transformation in your professional and personal life.

So, what’s the message? Sleep is a powerful tool that boosts our mental, emotional and physical health. It sharpens our decision-making and stabilizes our emotions. For leaders, prioritizing sleep is crucial—it’s an investment in ourselves that pays dividends across our professional and personal lives.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.