Members of the executive team of Stellar MLS, the largest multiple listing service in Florida and Puerto Rico, will join more than 1,500 colleagues in Germany to network and share best practices for leveraging the power of the multiple listing service and using innovative technologies to transform the real estate industry.

German Real Estate Day 2024, hosted by the German Real Estate Association IVD, will take place June 6-7 at the Bergson Kunstkraftwerk cultural center in Munich. This year’s theme is “Back to the Future” and will feature panel discussions on exploring the multiple listing service (MLS) to elevate the real estate industry, digitizing business processes and using artificial intelligence (AI), marketing and personal development, as well as legal and political topics. In addition, more than 50 exhibitors will showcase products, services and other solutions for the industry.

“We’re delighted to have our team represent Stellar MLS in Germany at this prestigious event,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “We are collaborators, and we believe that by sharing best practices and innovative strategies for growth, we can all succeed on a global scale.”

Stellar MLS Vice President of Marketing and Communications Marion Weiler will participate and share best practices in a panel discussion focused on how the MLS can benefit real estate professionals in Germany, and the industry at large. Stellar MLS will also take center stage at the “Speaker’s Corner,” where Vice President of Technology and Innovation Dr. Mathew Kallumadil will share insights into AI’s revolutionary role in real estate.

“We’re excited to join our colleagues in Germany and showcase the value of the MLS. The benefits of the MLS concept will elevate the real estate industry in Germany and we look forward to sharing our expertise and also learning from our colleagues about their experiences,” said Weiler.

German Real Estate Day will also mark the 100th anniversary of the IVD, a 6,200-member business association representing real estate agents, property managers and valuation experts, financing and financial service providers, project developers, facility managers, property developers and other professional groups in the real estate industry.

“In the year of our association’s 100th anniversary, this year’s German Real Estate Day is also a very special one for us,” said IVD President Dirk Wohltorf. “We will use the large industry meeting to reflect on what we have achieved, to determine the current position of the real estate industry and to develop joint action strategies for the future.”

For a list of speakers and topics, visit www.ivd-veranstaltungen.net/.