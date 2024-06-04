Above, Shawn Guzman

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced its latest affiliation, growing its presence in Northern Alabama with a veteran-led group of real estate professionals based in Huntsville, now doing business as CENTURY 21 Home Team.

According to a release, the start-up company is spearheaded by Shawn Guzman, a military veteran with 12 years of service in the Army Reserve, as well as nine years of service as a police officer, and five as a SWAT team member. Before Guzman’s service to the country and community, , he spent his early professional career in sales where he learned he was a natural communicator. In 2016 he left his career as a first responder to become a real estate professional. Guzman’s career change was met with immediate success, as he was named Rookie Agent of the Year in 2017, the company noted.

Joining Guzman in this venture is his wife Misty, who transitioned from nursing into real estate after the COVID-19 pandemic in order to spend more time with family. Together, Shawn, Misty and their affiliated sales professionals serve the residents of Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Marshall and Jackson counties.

“The CENTURY 21 Brand has an international presence that’s felt everywhere,” said Shawn Guzman. “We’re a homegrown group of professionals with deep roots in our current market, but this affiliation allows us to spread our reach across state lines, and even across country lines. To be able to attach our strong local reputation in the community to a brand that’s most respected in the industry will present us with plenty of opportunities that we can’t wait to pursue.”

“Our company is all about relationship-building,” said Misty Guzman. “Real estate is a people-driven industry, and that’s why it’s so easy for Shawn and I to love what we do. In my time in this field, I’ve discovered that taking a people-first approach allows things to come easily, and nothing is more rewarding than helping a friend or neighbor successfully take such a big step in their lives.”

“Community involvement is at the core of everything that the CENTURY 21® brand does,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Shawn and Misty come from past careers where they were sacrificing everything in the name of their community, and now in the next phase of their professional lives, the CENTURY 21 System is fortunate enough to be the franchise of choice for a family as committed to giving back as the Guzmans are.”

The Guzmans’ growth plan includes onboarding a minimum of 10 agents per year before eventually opening three additional offices in the next five years, specifically in Cullman, Fairhope and Gulf Shores, the company stated.

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.