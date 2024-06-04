Stellar MLS recently hosted “Elevate,” an innovative real estate event featuring tech solutions and other strategies for advancing the real estate industry.

More than 150 agents, brokers and other industry professionals from Volusia, Flagler, Orange and Osceola counties, and surrounding areas attended the May 23 event, at the Brannon Center in New Smyrna Beach. Stellar partners showcased products including Skyslope, RentSpree, ShowingTime, Finding Homes and Builders Update. Attendees also participated in informational sessions on the latest tech solutions, industry trends and strategies.

Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS, expressed delight in hosting the inaugural event, emphasizing the goal of sharing best practices to elevate businesses and the industry. “As industry professionals, it’s important for us to collaborate and leverage solutions to help agents enhance and demonstrate their value to customers.”

“Pre-registration numbers were impressive, and the attendance was equally commendable, contributing to the overall success of the event,” said Jennifer Thompson-Kersting, chief growth and relationship officer at Stellar MLS. “Attendees, vendors, and Stellar MLS staff all expressed great satisfaction with the event’s execution. Our partners appreciated the opportunity to engage directly with their customers, while attendees valued the informative sessions and networking opportunities.”

For more information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com/.