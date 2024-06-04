Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Summer is here, and it’s well known for its housing market boom that will bring everyone some new, much-needed business. While the boom affects everyone, marketing is always a must to ensure you’re getting as much business as possible, and generating leads for future business.

To keep up with the incoming heat wave of clients, it’s time to switch up your marketing and appeal to the summer season and its trends.

Here are a few ways to heat up your marketing for the summer buying/selling season:

Beat the heat with events

Summer is arguably the peak season for hosting events to market yourself and bring in new clientele. These events will also help you stay in touch with past clients and keep you on their mind for when they need a REALTOR® again. Turn your open houses into barbecues to keep in trend with the season, and give clients a preview of what their hosting abilities will look like in your listings. Sponsor local community events like a concert series, fireworks show or food festival to get your name out in the community and give back. Host an educational session to teach people summer home maintenance and connect with potential sellers, keep in contact with past clients and maybe even attract home renters who want to be buyers.

Highlight summer friendly listings

If you have listings with any hot weather friendly features—patios for barbeques, pools, etc.—this is the time to focus your social media advertising on them. You know how people buy extra groceries when they go shopping hungry? People home shopping while they’re hot will definitely love to get a good look at a pool. Plus, summer is the season of backyard barbecues, so highlighting your listings with those spaces will attract plenty of potential buyers to your socials. Share some photos of the listings, but don’t be afraid to be creative by staging a pool party or barbecue at the listing to show your followers what could be!

Host a summer themed giveaway

Giveaways on your social media are always a great way to boost engagement and brand awareness. To tailor this marketing tactic to summer, specify your giveaway theme and prizes to the season. For the theme, you could have your followers do a Fourth of July decorating contest, have them share a photo of their favorite backyard moment (like a barbecue or pool party), or have them share photos of their growing summer plants and gardens they planted in the spring. As for prizes, you can give them summer home maintenance discounts (like landscaping), tickets to local summer community events, free parking passes to a local beach, and more. Anything that fits into the trend of summer activities!

