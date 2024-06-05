Above, Rhonda Chambal

Rhonda Chambal

President

Irongate Inc. REALTORS® – A member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Dayton, Ohio

http://www.irongaterealtors.com/

Region served: Dayton metro area

Years in real estate: 15

Number of agents: 300

Number of offices: 6

Favorite part of your job: Being able to determine the direction of the company and provide tools to agents that help them achieve whatever level of success they desire.

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

I think Dayton is one of the best kept secrets. The cost of living is relatively low, and we have a lot to offer culturally, plus outdoor activities. A lot of businesses and defense contractors come into the area driven by Wright Patterson Air Force Base, which is really central to our real estate business. There are a lot of jobs and military relocations, which keep our market consistent and stable. We don’t really have the big drops or the big increases that many markets experience. Many families who are connected to the base and later relocate end up coming back to retire in the Dayton area just because it is so attractive.

What are the trends affecting your business right now?

We are still in a seller’s market. It’s not as crazy as it was in the pandemic years, but demand for affordable housing is still there, even though interest rates are high. I would also say that the luxury market is very strong. Before 2020 the average sales price in Dayton was around $200,000, so houses that were $750,000 would sit for a long time. With the pandemic and the rapid price increase for new construction, existing custom homes that traditionally would have been categorized as luxury are attracting multiple offers.

Thanks to some revitalization, there’s a move toward people downtown as well. We’re seeing more people in condos and buildings that have been refurbished and turned into housing. Condos in general have become very popular. When I first started selling real estate, they were difficult to sell. Now, if you’re at a lower price point, the condo can be a good, relatively affordable option.

As we’re now halfway through 2024, how do you see your market evolving throughout the rest of the year?

Year to date, the market has been brisk, and we’re trending towards numbers in line with 2022. I’m anticipating that we’ll continue to see strong demand and stable prices for the second half of the year as well. Of course, due to the NAR settlement and changes that will be implemented across the industry, we could see some shifts in the market after which will impact buyers, sellers and real estate professionals.

How are you training to prepare for any shifts in the industry coming post-NAR settlement?

I think most people nationwide are in a similar situation where their local and state associations are trying to figure out what changes need to be made in the way of forms. We’re still in that process here in Dayton. Once those are in place, we will be focused on training and teaching agents to communicate the value of a buyer’s agent. I imagine we will have several months of confusion and uncertainty until everybody in the market figures out how things are going to work.

So many agents are not aware of or don’t want to believe that the changes are happening, so I answer a lot of questions. I’m trying to stay up to date on everything and pay attention to what we are doing at state and local levels so that I can keep agents informed.

What is your best piece of advice for agents looking to advance into more leadership-oriented positions?

First of all, get involved in committees at the local association level. You get a lot of background information and a general understanding of the industry by participating.

Our industry experiences a lot of change, so you can’t be doing things the same way you were in 2005 and expect it to keep working. Take additional courses and pursue certifications to really become an expert. Just as agents bring value by being the expert for clients, that translates into being a good leader for other agents. If you want to move into a management position, build a broad base of knowledge and experience.

How about for newer agents?

My advice to new agents is always to find out what you’re really good at and what your strengths are; then, lean into those traits and use them in your business. If you find a top producer who has a similar personality or style as you, consider modeling yourself after that person. I always give the example that I hate social media. While I sell a lot of real estate, it wouldn’t make sense for me to force that into my business model. However, we have some agents who thrive in that space, and they get all their business from TikTok. Do what you’re good at, and you’ll have clients.

What attracted you to working with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE)?

I was an agent at a franchise brokerage before I became an owner, well before I transferred to Irongate in January of 2020. At that point, I didn’t have any awareness of LeadingRE. I purchased the company in April 2021 and quickly got plugged into the LeadingRE network. I was just blown away by the tools and the education that they provide. My company previously had only used LeadingRE for referrals from other brokerages, but when I took over, I started participating in their classes for broker owners, attending the convention and meeting with our regional representative. It’s been invaluable. The willingness of other brokers to share how they’re doing things has helped me make my company better. LeadingRE is a great network of people.

For more information, please visit https://www.leadingre.com/.