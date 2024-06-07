Joe Ventrone, former National Association of REALTORS® Vice President of Federal Policy and Industry Relations, received the Carl A.S. Coan, Sr., Lifetime Achievement Award for Public Service at the National Housing Conference’s annual Housing Visionary Awards Gala on June 5. The event honored individuals whose unwavering commitment and innovative solutions are making significant strides in addressing the nation’s critical shortage of affordable housing.

In attendance to support Ventrone were NAR President Kevin Sears, Chief Advocacy Officer Shannon McGahn, and many other colleagues and friends, a release stated.

“Joe has truly dedicated his life to moving the needle on affordable housing,” said NAR President Kevin Sears. “We applaud him for all his hard work over the years, rallying NAR members and staff, as well as countless other industry stakeholders, to advocate for everyone to have the opportunity to achieve homeownership. I would like to congratulate Joe on this prestigious award; no one is more deserving!”

“Throughout Joe’s career, he has been steadfast in advancing policies that strengthen the housing industry and expand opportunities for all Americans,” said NAR’s Chief Advocacy Officer Shannon McGahn. “From his time on Capitol Hill to his role at NAR, Joe has worked tirelessly to develop and advocate for initiatives that promote affordable homeownership, improve access to financing, and address the diverse needs of all communities. Joe has built a team of subject matter experts who continue his legacy at NAR, and I am in awe of the progress he continues to make. He was honored tonight not just for his accomplishments but for recognizing there is always more work to be done.”

While accepting his award, Ventrone emphasized his commitment to “connecting the dots in a bipartisan fashion through transparency and a strong spirit of cooperation and collaboration, successfully bringing folks to the middle time and again; that is what NHC is all about, and I am proud to contribute to this legacy.”

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.