Championing diversity isn’t just about speaking up for equity, equality and inclusion—it’s also about listening, giving a platform to transformative leaders and supporting messages that drive us toward a more inclusive future.

Pride Month not only celebrates the LGBTQ+ community but also elevates awareness of their rights, while honoring the significant contributions that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals have made throughout history—locally, nationally and internationally. As we engage in these celebrations, our commitment should also extend towards continuous learning, support and collaboration to shape a more inclusive future for everyone. It’s in this spirit of reflection and aspiration that we delve into the historical significance of the Stonewall Riots of June 1969, which are frequently recognized as a pivotal catalyst for the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

These events, occurring at New York City’s Stonewall Inn, marked a turning point, signaling a shift from silence to activism within the LGBTQ+ community. This uprising not only challenged societal norms but also ignited a global movement to fight for equality and justice. Here are five leadership lessons we can draw from the Stonewall Riots:

Courage in the face of adversity: The participants of the Stonewall Riots demonstrated immense courage by standing up against systemic oppression. This teaches us the importance of bravery when confronting injustices, even if it means challenging the status quo. Unity is strength: The riots were a collective action that showcased the power of unity. Diverse members of the LGBTQ+ community came together with a common goal, highlighting how solidarity can amplify voices and foster change. Persistence pays off: The aftermath of Stonewall was not immediate change, but a gradual process that spurred the formation of advocacy groups and further activism. The persistence of these early activists reminds leaders that change often requires sustained effort over time. The power of visibility: Stonewall helped bring LGBTQ+ issues to the forefront of social consciousness, proving that visibility can be a powerful tool for social change. Leaders learn that by stepping into the light, they can challenge misconceptions and advocate for underrepresented communities. Embracing diversity: The riots underscored the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community itself, teaching that embracing a range of perspectives can strengthen a movement. Effective leadership involves acknowledging and valuing diverse experiences and views within any group.

So, what’s the message? As we honor Pride Month and recall the Stonewall Riots, we’re reminded that true leadership involves championing change and inclusivity. These events exemplify the importance of courage, unity, persistence, visibility and diversity. Each lesson from Stonewall continues to inspire leaders to advance equity and inclusion in every community. Let’s carry forward the spirit of Stonewall by supporting and leading with inclusivity at the forefront of our actions.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.