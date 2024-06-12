In today’s unprecedented times for residential real estate, leadership matters more than ever. Real estate leaders will share new strategies for leading in turbulent times in a special session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange being held Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Click here to register now!

The session, titled, “Level-Up Your Leadership: How to Lead Agents in Fraught Times,” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 3:20-3:50 p.m. and will feature four industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

Erin Cestero

President and REALTOR®, JBGoodwin REALTORS®



Tami Bonnell

Co-Chair, Exit Realty Corp. International



Lennox Scott

Chairman and CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate



Dermot Buffini

Chief Executive Officer, Buffini & Company

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead. Register here!

Thank you to our 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors!

Title Sponsor

RE/MAX

Diamond Sponsors

Homes.com

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Master Sponsors

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Colibri Real Estate

CoreLogic