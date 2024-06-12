The REALTORS® Relief Foundation (RRF) has announced that an additional $1 million in disaster relief aid has been made available to Arkansas REALTORS® in response to the devastating tornadoes that impacted the state in late May.

RRF stated that this grant is in addition to the $1 million already awarded, bringing the total support to an unprecedented $2 million—the largest grant ever awarded by the organization. Funds will be made available to the public to assist with disaster victims’ housing payments as relief and recovery efforts continue.

“These tornadoes have had a massive impact on families throughout Arkansas, and our hearts go out to all those affected,” said RRF President Mike McGrew. “This grant is not only a reflection of the selfless support of our donors and state and local association partners, but it also acknowledges the incredible work being done by Arkansas REALTORS® in reaching out to the communities affected. We are committed to providing tangible aid to those rebuilding their lives during this challenging time.”

Since 2001, RRF stated they have disbursed more than $43 million in aid to more than 23,000 families nationwide. The National Association of REALTORS® covers all administrative costs, ensuring 100% of all funds collected are distributed directly to disaster relief causes.

For more information, visit https://rrf.realtor/.