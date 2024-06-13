If you missed yesterday’s deadline to nominate yourself or a colleague for RISMedia’s popular Real Estate Rookie of the Year contest, don’t fret! The deadline to nominate a deserving candidate has been extended until midnight on Monday, June 17, 2024.



The 2024 Rookie of the Year award, designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, recognizes new agents for their accomplishments in 2023.

Over the last two years, the program has garnered incredible industry response, growing last year to include honors for not just a national winner but five regional winners and 20 runners-up.

This year’s Rookie of the Year contest will again recognize five regional winners in addition to one national award recipient. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate.

Rules and regs

Agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2022 are eligible to participate in this year’s contest. Nominations can be made on the online portal at rismedia.com by any member of the real estate industry, including agents, brokers, MLS and association executives, coaches and service providers.

Nominate as many agents as you would like, and agents may also nominate themselves. The nomination deadline has been extended to midnight, Monday, June 17, 2024.

Criteria for consideration

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be evaluated on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, online presence, technology prowess and community involvement.

RISMedia will announce the top five finalists per five major U.S. regions later this summer, and the five regional winners will be named during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in September. The national 2024 Rookie of the Year will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner this November 8, in Boston, Massachusetts, during the annual NAR NXT Conference & Expo.

The mission to honor new agents

“Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, not to mention amid the fallout from the commission lawsuits, took a tremendous degree of commitment and resiliency,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is more important than ever that we honor new-to-the-business agents for not only their production success but for the passion and professionalism with which they approach their business. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

