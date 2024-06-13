The National Association of REALTORS® today announced SIXT as a new partner with NAR REALTOR® Benefits. SIXT, a global leader in premium mobility services, provides high-quality rental car services in more than 100 countries, including the United States.

As part of the agreement, NAR members receive SIXT Gold Status, which provides a discount on the base rates in all SIXT countries, along with other benefits like upgrades and adding an additional driver for free.

“Partnering with SIXT enhances our REALTOR® Benefits program, offering access to premium vehicles at preferential rates,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “This benefit brings convenience, quality and flexibility to our members’ travel needs, both domestically and internationally.”

“With our premium fleet and service, more than 100 locations across the United States, and a seamless booking experience via the SIXT app and SIXT.com, we look forward to creating excitement for NAR members by ensuring a premium and smooth car rental experience at an affordable price,” said Tom Kennedy, president of SIXT North America.

Members can visit the NAR website to learn more and sign up for SIXT Gold Status.