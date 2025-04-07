Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, has announced it was invited to join nearly 1,000 real estate professionals from across India to provide expert guidance on introducing the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) model as part of a conference hosted by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) India.

“NARVIGATE 2025,” held March 21-22 in Delhi, brought together influential industry leaders, top government officials and global experts to reshape the future of real estate, business, policy and innovation, a press release stated. Under the theme “Navigating Change, Inspiring Growth,” the convention offered a platform for thought-provoking discussions, high-level networking and bold, transformative ideas. The event, now in its 17th year, was co-hosted by the Association of Property Professionals (APP), Delhi NCR, according to the release.

The UCO leadership team played a key role in educating and inspiring NAR India and its members—from headlining press conferences to leading dynamic panel discussions on unlocking MLS opportunities, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and elevating personal branding, the release noted. UCO also delivered live MLS demonstrations, and its leadership was spotlighted in media interviews.

“UCO is among the world’s leading MLS consultants and solution providers, and their presence at NARVIGATE 2025—India’s most prestigious real estate convention—marks a significant milestone in NAR India’s journey towards MLS adoption,” said Tarun Bhatia, vice chairman and chair-global, NAR India. “Their insightful participation across multiple panels and a dedicated breakout session played a pivotal role in advancing one of NAR India’s most important initiatives.”

“We are delighted to bring our expertise and experience to key decision-makers in India’s real estate markets and take important steps toward creating an efficient, interconnected marketplace that bridges the gap between national and international real estate professionals,” said Shayne Fairley, COO of UCO and Stellar MLS.

UCO also noted that Marion Weiler, VP of global markets for UCO and Stellar MLS VP of marketing and communications, and Sam DeBord, CEO of the real estate standards organization (RESO), were featured on an international real estate panel titled, “The Global Real Estate Exchange–Unlocking Opportunities with MLS,” that explored how the MLS enhances trust and transparency, as well as collaboration in cross-border transactions. Key takeaways from the panel included emphasis on the high level of trust and standardization within the MLS and ultimately the collaboration that drives success through connections with global partnerships and real estate professionals.

“The MLS plays a key role in fostering trust, transparency, and efficiency in real estate markets worldwide,” said DeBord. “Through open data standards and global collaboration, we can unlock new opportunities for professionals and consumers alike. It was an honor to be invited by UCO to this event and demonstrate how the MLS model and data standards are shaping the future of international real estate.”

The conference marked significant progress in UCO’s international initiatives, further solidified by the company’s strategic partnership with NAR India to enhance real estate practices across the country, the release noted. Last fall, UCO signed an agreement with NAR India focusing on the transformative impact of implementing a successful MLS in the Indian market and beyond.

“This milestone event was a pivotal moment in our journey with NAR India,” said Dr. Mathew Kallumadil, VP of global markets for UCO and Stellar MLS VP of technology and innovation. “It provided an opportunity to deepen our understanding, assess our impact in India, and gather valuable insights to develop a tailored solution that meets the country’s unique needs. UCO is honored and proud to contribute to shaping the future of the vast opportunities within Indian real estate.”

For more information on UCO’s global MLS initiatives, visit stellarmls.com/global.