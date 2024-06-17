REsides has announced the launch of REsides University—a platform designed to transform how real estate professionals learn, grow and excel in their careers. This educational hub consolidates all training classes into one location, offering a comprehensive and dynamic approach to real estate education.

In an industry where continuous learning is essential, REsides University is a “one-stop-shop” that is set to become the cornerstone of professional development for both new and seasoned real estate Agents, Brokers, Appraisers and More. The platform’s unique design is built to inspire and excite, empowering users with the knowledge they need to succeed in an ever-evolving market.

“MLSs have needed to provide a fresh, efficient, and comprehensive path to learning for brokerages.” said Sharon Crawford, the director of Training & Education for REsides. “This is just the beginning of a broader Broker platform that grows and changes along with their company. With REsides University, the goal is to provide continuing education for all industry related practices under their umbrella and make it available in every market they serve.”

Whether just beginning their real estate journey or a seasoned veteran, REsides stated that REsides University provides learning paths tailored to meet every need—everything from foundational concepts to advanced strategies to ensure a thorough understanding of critical topics.

The University is a multigenerational site with a variety of resources including quick tip videos and webinars for those short on time but eager to expand their knowledge, the company stated. There is a “pace for everyone”—a library of recorded webinars presenting the latest trends, best practices, and innovative techniques; printable user guides and eBooks for those who prefer to learn offline or want a deep dive into specific subjects. Whether mastering negotiation skills, interpreting market trends, or optimizing marketing strategies, these resources are your companions for continuous learning.

“I couldn’t be more excited about what Sharon’s team has created,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. “We’re an MLS for every real estate professional. We don’t require association affiliation. One of our highest priorities as more Brokers are looking to us as a strategic partner is providing meaningful tools to alleviate pain points to let them focus on their core business. Our University supports our commitment to be transformative and DO MORE for our Brokers.”

With a REsides subscription, professionals either qualify for the deepest discounts in the industry or a completely FREE benefit. It is a single click to a straightforward, intuitive, portal offering courses designed to enhance knowledge, refresh ethics, maintain compliance, and bolster credentials. For more information, visit https://www.resides.io/.