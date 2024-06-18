This week, as I settled into the familiar comforts of my home office, I began Monday with my usual WIG calls. In anticipation of the week ahead, I spent Sunday afternoon clearing my email inbox, which naturally led me to reflect and write in my journal about my objectives for Monday and beyond—a practice that not only organizes my thoughts but also ensures that I start my week with clarity and purpose.

This habit of jotting down my plans and reflections was inspired back in 1991, when I attended a Jim Rohn conference. There, I was introduced to the transformative practice of journaling, and I have maintained journals ever since. In our fast-paced world, the act of journaling offers a unique blend of personal reflection, professional growth and creative expression. The benefits of keeping a journal are both immediate and enduring, impacting not only our daily productivity but also leaving a valuable legacy for future generations.

Professional clarity through journaling

Journaling in a professional context can significantly enhance decision-making and focus. When we write down our goals, intentions, and daily tasks, we crystallize our thoughts and outline a clear path forward. Leadership expert Robin Sharma highlights the importance of clarity in achieving mastery. By asking oneself pivotal questions like “What must happen today for this to be a day well-lived,” we elevate our daily productivity and direct our energies towards meaningful actions. Journaling aids in this process by serving as a tangible record of our commitments and achievements, fostering a disciplined approach to our professional lives.

Boosting willpower and promise-keeping

The practice of writing in a journal also reinforces accountability and willpower. Each entry acts as a pledge to oneself, a reminder of the promises made and the standards set. Whether it’s reflecting on a successful negotiation or strategizing over a complex project, the act of jotting down these moments enhances our ability to keep these promises to ourselves and others. Additionally, journaling helps you capture those sudden ‘aha!’ moments, making sure your best ideas are saved and looked at again later.

Personal and creative exploration

Transitioning from professional benefits to personal enrichment, journaling offers a sanctuary for our thoughts and feelings. It allows us to document life’s magical moments—a beautiful meal, a breathtaking sunset or heartfelt conversations. These entries serve as a double joy: first in experience and again in reflection. Positive psychologist Sonia Lubomirski has found that happiness is less about external circumstances and more about active gratitude. A journal can be a powerful tool in cultivating this mindset, turning everyday observations into a wellspring of joy and appreciation.

Jim Rohn, a mentor to many successful individuals, famously encouraged the practice of keeping a journal, not just as a record but as a dialogue with oneself about one’s progress and perspectives. It is in these pages that we can ruminate on our deepest thoughts, celebrate our successes, and navigate our failures with grace.

A treasure for tomorrow

Beyond personal fulfillment, journals act as a lasting testament to the life we lead, a treasure trove for future generations. Imagine the value of a well-maintained journal, filled not only with professional insights but also with personal stories and creative expressions. It’s a holistic portrait of who we are: our thoughts, our successes and our lessons learned.

As Rohn advised, invest in a quality journal. It challenges us to create content that is worth more than the paper it’s written on. This is not just about recording life but about enriching it, making every word count, every memory preserved not just for oneself but for those who follow.

The power of a simple habit

In conclusion, the practice of journaling is more than just a habit—it’s a powerful tool for self-improvement, a canvas for creativity, and a legacy in the making. Whether through a bullet journal, a photo journal, or a digital diary, the act of writing enriches your life and equips you to handle both the triumphs and trials with equanimity and insight.

So, what’s the message? As you embark on this journaling journey, remember that each page turned is a step towards a more mindful, grateful and intentional life. It’s an invitation to explore, reflect and ultimately leave a part of yourself for others to cherish. Start journaling today; it’s not just an act of self-expression, but an act of self-preservation and legacy-building.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.