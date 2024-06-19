The bustle of daily living can take its toll. With so many people reporting that stress and overwhelm are a regular part of their day, finding a way to destress and rejuvenate each day is paramount. With compelling evidence that mindfulness can help, there’s no doubt that taking some time to focus on relaxation and mindfulness to support your mental health is a great idea.

Morning Meditation

Perhaps the most obvious way to destress while focusing on mindful living practices, meditation can help set the tone for the day ahead. Even a short session and deep breathing can ensure you feel more calm and ready for whatever your day may bring.

Gratitude Journal

The day can fly by on autopilot as we bounce from one activity to the next, but mindful living encourages us to reflect on the day’s events. To make this easier and to ensure that you are not only mindful but gratefully acknowledge any victories or gifts the day brought, take time each day to write down three things you are grateful for.

Set Aside Time for Deep Listening

During a stressful schedule, it’s easy to get lost in your own thoughts and to-do’s. When others are speaking, this lack of focus can result in a loss of connection, particularly if the person is a spouse, good friend or family member. Choose a person that you would like to foster greater connection with and take 15 minutes each day to set aside for deep and mindful listening. When conversing, be mindful and focus fully on what they are saying. Try not to get distracted by thinking of other things or planning your response. This intentional listening can improve your relationships and reduce stress from misunderstandings.

Nature Walk

Spending time in nature–whether that nature is a woodland hike or simply your local park–can reduce stress. When you pair this visit with mindfulness, you’ll find that you are getting the most out of your experience. Take a moment to listen carefully to the sounds of nature; you may hear birds chirping or foliage crunching beneath your feet. Be mindful of the smells of flowers, fresh grass or the outdoor air. Taking time to hone in on what your senses can experience will heighten the relaxation and allow your mind to unwind from the rushing thoughts that everyday life can bring.