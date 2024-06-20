Modern real estate requires modern innovation, specifically influencing. REALTORS® need to influence the market through content creation and strong client relationships. Jack Greenberg—a broker and salesperson with huntington & ellis and an RISMedia Newsmaker—has success influencing the market through both forming a successful team with a strong client ethic and a successful podcast.

In this exclusive interview, Greenberg discusses using media to grow your business and personalizing your transactions for a win-win with your clients.

Claudia Larsen: Tell me a bit about your background in real estate and your journey to where you are now.

Jack Greenberg: I started in real estate about 21 years ago, and was a solo agent up to about four years ago when I decided to start a team. After seeing the struggles I had myself—almost quitting the business four times, averaging three to five deals a year and then jumping up to about 40 deals a year—I decided to start a team. I just was frustrated with the way the real estate market was and how people were handling client’s biggest transactions of their life. At that point, I started a team and just really focused on training and putting a good product out there. Now we currently have 13 agents on our team.

CL: You co-created the “Selling Sin City” podcast to showcase must-see destinations for Las Vegas locals and visitors—how did that idea come about?

JG: Beyond the importance for me to start the team focusing on people’s biggest investment of their lives, we wanted to also showcase what the city is all about. People think that Vegas is just about casinos and gambling, so we wanted to show what the city has to offer beside that. So, we began to feature several businesses around town. We did wine making in Henderson, we went out to Red Rock and rode some horses on a trail, we showed a pinball museum—just different areas in town that people should know about who are moving out here. We did a bunch of videos on YouTube to start and then did the podcast, as well.

CL: How do you feel that creating media like your podcast can help grow an agent’s business?

JG: I think, especially nowadays, clients are really looking at those things. In our business, we really pride ourselves on that—between Zillow and Google, we have over 505 reviews. We’re having so many people coming from out of state, so it shows them and other potential clients that you’re open to business. You’re showing what Vegas has to offer and they’re getting to know you, and that way when they meet you, they’ll feel super comfortable with you because they’ve already listened to and watched you. Then you get to the point where you want to make sure that the clients know that you’re never too busy for them. Because they see your numbers, they see your reviews and they see your videos, they sometimes don’t want to bother you as they think you’re too busy. You always want to make sure that you remind people that you’re never too busy for them.

CL: In your Newsmakers profile, it is stated that you believe that real estate is about “making a positive impact on people’s lives.” Can you expand on this?

JG: I think I see a lot of agents just looking at it as a one-time transaction. For me, these are clients for life. Twice a year we have parties for our clients—in the summer, more family oriented, and in the winter, more formal. A lot of times agents will just have commission breath and just look at that one transaction instead of this lifelong relationship with this client. For me, once I get them into our world, we’re connected. I want to make sure that transaction is so successful. Then I’m following up on birthdays, home anniversaries, parties, popping by their house, different aspects just to remind them that I’m still there. You earn referrals that way as well. When they’re at work and somebody is saying they want to start looking at houses, you’re the first person they think of, and they share details on what you’ve done, and continue to do, for them.

CL: Your profile also mentioned you helped to expand your team last year. Do you feel that despite market challenges and other industry factors—like the NAR settlement—it is still a time to expand your business?

JG: I just interviewed somebody and was saying that through the settlement and high interest rates, we’ve had our most successful year we’ve ever had—we’ve increased sales and agents. Being in the business for so long, I’ve been through short sales and foreclosures, I don’t really think anything like that matters. I like to go the opposite direction. When people are downsizing, I’m looking to expand. We still have tons of people moving here, and there’s so much going on that people still have to buy and sell.

CL: As for the NAR settlement, how are you training and preparing your agents for the upcoming industry shift?

JG: I’ve already taught several classes on the buyer broker agreement. We’ve actually used it from day one when our team was formed four years ago. I love being upfront with my clients and going over all of their questions and concerns. I think it’s great now that other agents are going to start hopefully using it the right way and having that communication. Consider what they’re getting into, what we’re getting into and what our partnership is going to look like. As far as the listing side of things, anytime I’ve been on listing appointments, I’ve always left it up to the sellers what they’re going to pay as far as commission. My advice for those who haven’t started using the buyer-broker agreement yet would be to start it yesterday, not wait until August when things are going to become mandatory.

CL: What is your best piece of advice for other agents—new or seasoned—to achieve success?

JG: I tell agents all the time that a lot of agents want to do multiple things at once. I always tell them, don’t move on to the next thing until you’re doing what you’re doing 100%—whether it’s open houses, prospecting, getting leads, whatever you’re into that generates your business. Do it 100% before you move to the next thing. I see too many agents just not doing follow ups, not doing this, not doing that, and then wanting to add more things to their business. Once you master that one thing, move on to the next.

CL: What does it mean for you to be named an RISMedia Newsmaker?

JG: It’s really amazing. I mean, just seeing all the hard years at work pay off, and seeing that success is amazing for my team and I. We’re always ‘onto the next’ that you don’t really get to count your wins. It’s just that kind of business where you don’t get to just celebrate. So seeing that has just been amazing.

