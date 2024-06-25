Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has announced the affiliation of BHGRE Fruit & Wine, located in Palisade, Colorado. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the boutique family brokerage works with clients on farm, luxury, residential, commercial and land transactions throughout the Grand Valley and Mesa County.

Broker/owner Tammy Craig established the company in 2004, according to a release. Craig stated that she and her team have fostered a family-like atmosphere within the office where they treat every client as an extension of their family and prioritize quality over quantity. will eventually take the helm of the company.

“Collaborating with a family-run business to prepare them for the future is always an exciting opportunity. Drawing from her deep community ties and commitment to exceptional service, Tammy has established a strong presence in her market,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of BHGRE. “With her agents’ extensive expertise across all real estate segments and the support of a trusted and respected brand that resonates in this lifestyle market, they are poised to engage more consumers, expand their reach, and build their business.”

BHGRE stated that BHGRE Fruit & Wine will now be able to leverage the brand’s array of tools, technology, and resources, including the MoxiWorks® product suite, to help streamline activities and enhance the client experience.

Craig stated she plans to utilize the BHGRE brand recognition and sophisticated marketing assets to increase awareness and market share across the Grand Valley and Mesa County.

“Throughout my 20 years in real estate, I’ve always relied on a ‘little engine that could’ approach. I value our identity as a small, family-run business that won’t shy away from outworking the competition to provide a more personalized experience than anyone else. With that being said, I also recognize that the industry is evolving,” said Craig. “Our philosophy hasn’t changed, but the tools at our disposal need to. In order to provide our community with the real estate services they deserve, it means teaming up with a brand that has a more robust suite of services for us to tap into and aligns with our strong company values. We’re proud to say that as a new Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate company we will be the same, but “better.’”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.