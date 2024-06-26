RE/MAX has announced that broker/owners Steven Smith, Wes Watson, Dan Porlier and Brad Howard of Davenport Realty have officially opened RE/MAX Icon Realty, bringing nearly 130 agents to the brand across two offices in London and Waterloo, Ontario.

The four broker/owners previously established Davenport Realty in 2018 and grew from a small team to a brokerage of over 150 agents, according to a release. Smith, Watson, Porlier and Howard stated they chose to transition to RE/MAX to take their business to the next level by providing their agents more opportunities.

“We are excited to grow our business under the RE/MAX banner,” said Watson. “This will offer us many competitive advantages in our local real estate market, including enhanced brand recognition, access to a comprehensive tech toolbox, and an expansive referral network.”

The RE/MAX Icon Realty team stated they are committed to providing their agents with the same level of excellence that they have come to expect over the years, while also ensuring they have all the RE/MAX tools, resources and training they need to help further their success.

“The extensive support and resources RE/MAX offers will empower our agents to deliver even better service and value to our clients,” said Wes.

