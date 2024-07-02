Above, Massoud Atallah



Massachusetts-based Lamacchia Realty has announced long-time industry vet and mergers and acquisitions expert Massoud Atallah has joined the firm as senior vice president of business development.

The announcement, made June 17, stated in his new role as part of the company’s executive team, Atallah will be the most senior member of the department and one of the three senior vice presidents in the company. His focus will be on recruiting and retention and growing the company in both New England and across Florida.

“I am very excited to have Massoud on board with us and I know he will bring us to much higher heights faster than we could go without him,” said Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner of Lamacchia Realty and CEO of Lamacchia Companies.” Not only is he widely respected by every REALTOR® that has worked with him, but he also has a lot of knowledge in the merger and acquisition space, so I know he will fast track us on a lot of those initiatives. I first heard Massouds name almost 20 years ago and it’s been nothing but good feedback ever since. I am grateful to have him on our team now. ”

Atallah has spent 23 years at a competitor real estate company in various positions, with 12 of those years as sales manager at multiple Massachusetts branch offices, a release noted. In 2019, Atallah relocated to Atlanta to manage operations for Coldwell Banker Realty, overseeing 12 sales managers, marketing, education, facilities and the sales activities of 1,400 associates.

Over the last year, he was responsible for overseeing the domestic and international franchise side of the company, the release stated, adding Atallah is known as a talented and trustworthy professional with tremendous rapport with multiple REALTORS® not only in Massachusetts but across the Southeast United States.

“Massoud’s extensive experience and strategic thinking will be instrumental in driving our growth initiatives and company,” said Jackie Louh, chief operating officer of Lamacchia Realty. “We are confident that with Massoud on board, we will achieve our goals more quickly and effectively.”

The company noted that Atallah is widely respected for his leadership and deep understanding of the real estate industry. His innovative approach to business development, deep knowledge of sales and commitment to excellence have made him a key player in the real estate world, Lamacchia said.

Atallah said he’s looking forward to contributing his talents to the growth of the firm.

“I’m thrilled to join the Lamacchia team and eager to leverage my experience to help expand on the solid foundation already in place,” Atallah said. “What truly attracted me to Lamacchia Realty is its vibrant culture and the exceptional support it offers to its sales associates. The company’s commitment to its people and relationships is truly inspiring. Getting to know Anthony and his leadership style was equally influential in my decision.”

For more information, visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com/join-us/.