The excitement of becoming a real estate agent: Helping families find the perfect forever home while sharing knowledge about the neighborhood and its history—it all sounds so simple at first. But, it takes some time to get comfortable and establish yourself in the local market as a trusted, go-to agent for all.

In order to become a go-to agent, though, your first step is your first sale. Here are three tips for new agents to help with a successful and seamless first transaction.

Be genuine

Prospective homebuyers have the potential to become your forever clients, and people that will rely on you when they want to upgrade houses or move across town. They may even refer you to their friends and family if you assist effectively.

With that in mind, don’t fabricate information just to move forward with a transaction. If a potential home is smaller than what the client may be seeking, say so. If a home has issues with water pipes, central air and heating, or lacks any kind of new renovation, let clients know. What you as a new agent may see as a negative might not necessarily be a deal breaker to prospective buyers. Transparency is key, and clients will feel grateful that they are being treated with honesty and respect.

Emulate a peer

Seasoned agents within the industry are often your very own brokerage peers who once soaked in tips and tricks from someone else in their early days.

Don’t be afraid to follow your brokerage’s longest standing agent to see what gives him or her success in daily real estate business.

Mirroring a mentor can help with:

Determining if you’d like to specialize in something other than residential sales, such as commercial or investment properties.

Comprehending lengthy paperwork, legal requirements and timelines, which can simplify the complexities of real estate transactions long-term—especially after the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR’s) recent settlement .

How to interact with clients on an appropriate personal level and navigate situations like objections to certain houses and more.

Gaining market knowledge, and being able to calculate property value, neighborhood details, city or town trends and much more.

Market yourself effectively

Now that you are an agent, make sure to market yourself in an effective way. Why should clients use you when looking for a new home, or their first home?