Redoing a kitchen can be expensive. When you’ve got a limited budget, you have to allocate your money strategically. It can make sense to choose low- or mid-priced versions of some items and shell out more money for other things.

Focus on Your Family’s Needs and Concerns

Your kitchen has to work for your family. Your needs and pain points might differ from those of other families. Be willing to spend more on upgrades that will make your kitchen more functional for you. For any product that will get frequent use, focus on durability. Investing in appliances, counters and cabinets that are made to last will pay off in the long run.

Decide Which Features Are Most Important to You

If you feel that you don’t have enough storage space, you might want to devote a significant chunk of your budget to new cabinets. If you need additional workspace, an island can be a wise investment.

The amount you’re willing to pay for appliances will depend on how much you expect to use them. If you cook every day and like to host large gatherings, you might want to splurge on a high-end stove and oven. If you have young kids and lots of dirty dishes, you’ll want to invest in a quality dishwasher. Look for energy-efficient appliances. They might cost you more up front, but the money you’ll save every month will be worth it.

Your kitchen counters should be durable enough to handle meal prep, your kids’ art projects and other daily activities. Granite countertops are popular, but their hefty prices can make them out of reach for homeowners on a budget. You might be able to find counters made with a lower grade of granite that’s in your price range or laminate counters that closely resemble granite.

A functional kitchen needs good lighting. If your kitchen doesn’t currently have enough lighting above the counters and island, now is the time to install some new fixtures. It will be money well spent.

Think About Resale Value

If you think you might sell your house at some future date, think about what potential buyers will be looking for. You can’t go wrong with energy-efficient appliances, durable and attractive countertops, and plenty of storage space.

Pay for Professional Installation

Unless you’re an experienced and skilled DIYer, you shouldn’t try to install your own cabinets and countertops. Those kinds of jobs aren’t as simple as online videos might make them seem, and a mistake can have serious consequences. For instance, if you hang a cabinet incorrectly and fill it with dishes, it might fall down and injure someone. Professional installation can be costly, but it’s worth it.

Be Clear About Your Priorities

When you look at the vast array of appliances, counters and cabinets that are available, you might be drawn to products that would stretch your budget. Some of them might be worth the money, and others might not. Setting clear priorities can help you make tough decisions.