Despite recent scrutiny, the California Association of REALTORS® (CAR) has shown a willingness to take feedback and adapt ahead of fast-approaching policy changes slated to hit the industry.

CAR officials announced Wednesday that 30 new and revised forms were released as part of a semi-annual standard forms update. Most notably, the real estate organization has removed listing broker offers of compensation from its forms, a decision made after significant outside scrutiny of planned changes to the forms that critics said could confuse or mislead consumers.

“After careful and thoughtful deliberation, CAR has concluded that members and their clients are best served by making informed compensation decisions without relying on historically common practices,” CAR General Counsel Brian Manson said in a statement.

According to Manson, the change is meant to be proactive, in preparation for practice changes that will take effect on August 17 in accordance with the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) proposed settlement. CAR had previously delayed releasing the forms in response to an inquiry by the Department of Justice.

Among NAR’s changes are the elimination of buyer broker compensation offers on multiple listing services and the requirement that buyer agents obtain a signed agreement with prospective buyer clients before showing them listings.

This has been the subject of unending debate and dialogue industry-wide as brokerages and real estate organizations—CAR included—have worked to create and revamp their consumer-facing forms as the clock ticks down on the much-anticipated deadline.

That has come with its share of growing pains, many have found that the scrutiny the industry has been under isn’t exclusively reserved for the buyer side of the business.

A high-profile example of this scrutiny has involved CAR and the Consumer Federation of America (CFA), which lambasted the real estate organization’s listing agent agreement in another commissioned report.

Much like an earlier critique of CAR’s buyer representation forms, the CFA argued in its report that CAR’s seller side forms were “undecipherable” and claimed they would undermine NAR’s settlement.

“No seller will read this monster of a document—much less be able to understand it,” writes Tanya Monestier, a law professor at the University of Buffalo Faculty of Law, who prepared the report.

“It is unrealistic to think that the average seller will understand anything more than, perhaps, 20% of this document,” she continues. “With a transaction of this magnitude, sellers need to understand exactly what they are agreeing to.”

CAR fired back at CFA’s most recent critique, asserting that the report and commentary were on an earlier draft, similar to its report on the CAR buyer representation agreement draft.

“Moreover, the report contains wild speculations that brokers using CAR forms will try to get around the NAR settlement,” said Manson in a statement. “CAR supports the goals of the settlement and is working to help members have clear conversations with their sellers around compensation options.”

This is a developing story.