Harry Norman, REALTORS® has announced the launch of its Luxury Marketing Services Team, a new division dedicated to providing exceptional service to clients buying and selling premier properties in the Atlanta region and beyond.

Led by Vice President of Luxury and Culture Emily Norris, Harry Norman, REALTORS® stated that this specialized marketing division underscores the company’s commitment to excellence in the real estate market, a release stated. The company said it also represents an additional tier specifically dedicated to providing unparalleled service to affluent buyers and sellers, offering remarkable opportunities, enhanced marketing programs and exclusive resources for properties priced at $1 million and above.

“Luxury isn’t just part of our brand; it’s who we are,” said Norris. “At the heart of our new luxury marketing services is our commitment to giving our sales associates top-notch resources, allowing their businesses to thrive in the premium market segment. These offerings will deliver maximum value and a white-glove experience to the clients we serve.”

Norris said clients will benefit from statement marketing pieces, cutting-edge tools, exclusive events, and strategies designed to showcase properties in the most sophisticated and effective manner. Those selling or seeking properties in the upscale market will have access to a prestigious portfolio of premier properties, including private listings not widely available, she said, adding that clients can expect “unmatched global promotion through Harry Norman’s extensive affiliate network, including Luxury Portfolio International, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Board of Regents, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and Mayfair International Realty.”

“Luxury may be timeless, but in a dynamic real estate market, refinement of sales and marketing strategies is imperative to meeting the evolving needs and desires of discerning luxury clients,” stated Luke Trigwell, senior vice president of Marketing at Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “Emily’s depth of experience spanning real estate sales and brokerage management has the Luxury Marketing Services Team poised to further elevate standards and offerings in the luxury market.”

“We are delighted to introduce our Luxury Marketing Services Team, a testament to our ongoing pursuit of delivering extraordinary service and expertise to our valued clients,” said Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “Our team intimately understands the unique needs of this level of property buyers and sellers, and we are committed to curating an unmatched real estate journey.”

For more information, visit HarryNorman.com.