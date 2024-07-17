Mortgage applications rose this week as mortgage rates saw a decrease, increasing 3.9% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Applications Survey for the week ending July 12, 2024.

This week’s data:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 3.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 30% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 15% from the previous week and was 37% higher than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 22% compared with the previous week and was 14% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 38.8% of total applications from 34.9% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 5.8% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 13.5% from 12.5% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 15.2% from 13.7% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.4% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.87% from 7.00%, with points decreasing to 0.57 from 0.60 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) decreased to 7.07% from 7.13%, with points increasing to 0.57 from 0.38 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.75% from 6.87%, with points decreasing to 0.81 from 0.92 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 6.49% from 6.63%, with points decreasing to 0.50 from 0.61 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.