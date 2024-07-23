Buffini & Company is launching a new training program for real estate professionals to win business as they face the new rules of real estate.

The company stated the new Certified Full-Service Professional (CFSP) designation training program is aimed at helping real estate professionals attract and keep customers, communicate their unique selling proposition and stand out in today’s uncertain housing landscape.

Coaching icon Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, unveiled the CFSP program for the first time during the recent “Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions: Mid-Year Update” broadcast.

“The CFSP training separates the true professionals from the amateurs at a time when the industry is at a crossroads over agent compensation and agents’ perceived value,” Buffini said. “Working with a CFSP designee means buyers and sellers will understand how their agent earns their appropriate compensation while receiving unparalleled service throughout their transaction.”

For the rest of the year and into 2025, the company stated that training will include live virtual and on-demand content from relevant thought leaders, including Brian Buffini who will cover how to succeed in the new era of real estate and deliver customer service that wows. There will also be three modules that feature sit-down interviews with iconic thought leaders such as New York Times best-selling author Jon Acuff, award-winning advertising writer and creative director Ron Tite and hospitality visionary/author and leading restaurateur Will Guidara discussing the key skills needed to be a professional business owner and stand out from the competition.

The CFSP program is packed full of resources such as dialogues to handle objections, buyer and seller presentations and cutting-edge marketing materials to connect with and educate customers.

Buffini stated that the new training is its bold and enterprising answer to the watershed moment the industry is facing amid legal battles over agent compensation that have forever changed the rules of real estate.

“For over three decades, Buffini & Company has sought to raise the quality bar in real estate; the CFSP training is an exciting step in the evolution of that journey,” says CEO Dermot Buffini. He added that hot markets in recent years didn’t encourage good business habits within the industry. However, with a cooler home sale market, the tide has changed and real estate professionals must change, too.

He added, “Now, more than ever, we believe this training is needed to help transform the real estate industry to operate at the highest levels of professionalism. We need to restore trust and build unshakeable relationships with clients who put their faith in us to help them reach their homeownership dreams.”

Brian Buffini said that consumers still need the guidance of a trusted, knowledgeable real estate professional at their side, despite the legal drama of the headlines surrounding agent compensation. That’s why agents can’t be timid about sharing the value they add to the transaction.

“Just having these skills in their toolbelts is not enough anymore; agents must be proactive and assertive in showing (not just telling) buyers and sellers how they’ll help them achieve their real estate goals,” He said. “In today’s market, real estate professionals can’t afford to play small; that’s not how they’ll scale and thrive. Almost daily, consumers are being inundated with bleak headlines about housing affordability and the real estate profession. It’s up to full-time, full-service real estate professionals to be their calm in the storm.”

Buffini stated that CFSP trainees will get access to audio dialogues for buyers and sellers as well a whole suite of digital assets, such as marketing infographics, printable PDF handouts and social posts all designed to help real estate professionals talk to consumers about the level of service they provide and how it helps buyers and sellers, in turn, achieve their real estate goals.

Industry leaders are applauding the new program and the company’s out-front leadership on pushing the educational envelope within the profession.

“It is an understatement to say that raising the professionalism bar in the real estate industry is long overdue,” said Kenneth R. Trepeta, president and executive director of Real Estate Services Providers Council.

He added, “We are entering a new era of how we serve homebuyers and sellers during the complexities of a real estate transaction. The breadth of training CFSP offers and the timing of the program is a shot in the arm for real estate professionals and, more importantly, their clients and customers.”

