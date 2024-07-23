Century 21 Real Estate LLC. is fortifying the CENTURY 21® Brand’s presence in the Pacific Northwest with its latest affiliation of Blue Chip Realty based in University Place.

The four-year-old brokerage was founded by current broker/owner and Tacoma native Greg Pubols. Pubols started his professional career as a Certified Public Accountant before transitioning into real estate in 1993. After spending 12 years in the industry, he obtained his broker’s license in 2005 and then opened his own company in 2020.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Blue Chip, Pubols stated that he intends to leverage the brand’s services to pursue potential growth opportunities in the near future without sacrificing the personalized boutique approach that the company is currently known for. He already has plans to double his current agent count within the next year, while also being open to potential acquisition opportunities nearby.

“Our small firm was only known in our immediate community, but now we have a portal to the rest of the real estate world,” said Pubols. “I love our name, our people and our culture, and now the CENTURY 21 Brand will allow us to enhance all of these things without changing who we are. Everyone knows the CENTURY 21 Brand, and now, everyone will know what we have to offer as well.”

As a locally owned and operated business, the company stated that the professionals at CENTURY 21 Blue Chip know exactly what goes on within the local real estate market, and they know exactly what appeals to their local clientele. The firm’s independent agents inform, negotiate and anticipate local trends when assisting their clients in navigating the complexities of buying and selling.

“We know what it takes to get properties sold and we know how to best help buyers and sellers get what they want,” said Pubols. “And we always focus on making lives better. My greatest joy in this industry is helping people through one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives, while also building relationships that outlast the short duration of our transaction. Ultimately, we aim to be the evergreen resource that helps our clients stay in the know.”

Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, said, “Greg brings a lifetime of expertise in the Washington market that we can’t wait to tap into. Not only does Greg know how the local market ticks, but he also has the existing network and reputation that can make him a go-to provider once his name spreads in the region. We hope to provide Greg and his affiliated agents with all of the learning and professional development and marketing resources that they need to expand from a boutique University Place brokerage to a premier option on Washington’s coast.”

