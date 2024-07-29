Curbio announced its partnership with the National Association of REALTORS® as the newest partner of NAR REALTOR Benefits®. Through this collaboration, NAR members gain access to Curbio’s turnkey home improvement service, which provides real estate agents a simple way to get listings ready for sale, with no payment from sellers until closing.

“We are thrilled to partner with NAR, and support even more agents across the nation with our modern approach to getting listings updated and ready for sale,” said Rick Rudman, CEO at Curbio. “Curbio is the real estate agents’ most trusted pay-at-closing contractor for a reason. “We understand that agents put their reputation on the line when recommending partners to their clients and need dependable contractors to get the job done. We are dedicated to the agent’s success and work hard to complete projects on time and on quality so they can provide a great experience to their clients and get to closing as smoothly as possible.”

NAR members will receive free access to Curbio’s App, which can be used to build instant project estimates for pre-listing home updates and receive complimentary inspection repair pricing upon uploading a completed home inspection report. NAR members will also receive a free digital floor plan for every proposal they receive from Curbio.

NAR stated that Curbio simplifies how real estate agents prepare client homes for listing by offering a streamlined solution. It provides a complete solution for all pre-listing improvements, from minor repairs and cosmetic updates to large-scale renovations. With Curbio, agents can efficiently complete all pre-listing work without the usual delays, quality concerns, or mishaps that come with the traditional home improvement process.

“Partnering with Curbio underscores NAR’s commitment to empower Realtors® and enhance the home buying and selling process,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of Strategic Alliances. “This collaboration reflects our dedication to equipping NAR members with innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of their clients, ensuring a smooth experience for sellers and buyers alike.”

NAR members can visit http://www.curbio.com/NAR or download the Curbio NAR app to learn more about the partnership, see full offer details, and get started with their free estimate.