Harry Norman, REALTORS® has announced that several agents have received honors in some of Atlanta’s most respected real estate industry awards programs, including Modern Luxury’s Interiors Atlanta 2024 Real Estate Awards, Atlanta Agent Magazine’s 2024 Agents’ Choice Awards and Atlanta Magazine’s Real Estate All-Stars. Agents were recognized for their strong performances in various categories, a release noted.

“We are incredibly honored to see our agents recognized for their hard work, passion and dedication to the industry year after year,” said Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “These recognitions are a testament to the level of commitment our agents bring to their work every day. Our agents continue to raise the bar, and we are grateful to have such talented individuals represent Harry Norman and the Atlanta community.”

According to a release, the Interiors Atlanta 2024 Real Estate Awards offer readers of Modern Luxury Interiors the opportunity to acknowledge Atlanta real estate professionals in 35 categories. Nominees and finalists are selected by Modern Luxury’s Internal Board, which includes the Market President, publishers and editors. Harry Norman, REALTORS® agents were nominated in 24 out of the 35 categories, and the company secured five overall wins: Erin Yabroudy as Most Philanthropic Agent, Joel Perkins as One to Watch, Butch Whitfield as Social Contributor, Anthony Acosta as Best Condo Agent and Sheri Hardy as Expert in East Cobb, the release noted.

Additionally, the 2024 Atlanta Agent Magazine Agents’ Choice Awards named three winners from Harry Norman, REALTORS®: Clark Miller as Rookie of the Year, Christina Tran for Charitable Service, and Shea Zimmerman as Managing Broker of the Year.

Atlanta Magazine’s Agents’ Choice Award nominees are selected and voted on by their peers as standouts in the industry and the winners were selected by Atlanta Agent Magazine. The results of these Harry Norman agents underscore the firm’s reputation for nurturing talent and encouraging community involvement, the release noted.

For more information, visit Harry Norman, REALTORS® here.